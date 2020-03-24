Bulawayo man in court for ‘stealing’ and slaughtering US$900 Eland

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has appeared in court for allegedly stealing and slaughtering an eland worth US$900.

Isheunopa Sibanda (27) of Pumula South Suburb allegedly connived with Trymore Ndlovu who is still at large and slaughtered the eland in Umguza.

Sibanda pleaded guilty to hunting or removing of any animal in any land when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Collen Charuma.

He was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Given Muvadi said Sibanda and Ndlovu committed the offence on March 16 this year Broadwell Farm during the night.

“The accused person and his accomplice who still at large stole an eland at the farm, slaughtered it and loaded the game meat into their Toyota Hilux,” he said.

The duo allegedly drove to Mr Rabson Ngwenya’s homestead in the area where they stole firewood.

It is alleged that Mr Ngwenya saw the meat in the car when Sibanda and his accomplice were stealing his firewood.

“The accused person and his accomplice then drove off to number 5 Annabal, Fourwinds where they offloaded the meat,” Mr Muvadi said.

The court heard that Mr Ngwenya followed the men and saw them taking the game meat into one of the bedrooms in the house.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations led to Sibanda’s arrest.

The game meat valued US$900 was recovered.

