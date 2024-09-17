Bulawayo man jailed 10 years for theft of copper cables

Peter Matika

A 40-YEAR-old man from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for theft of copper cables valued at more than US$1 000.

Mugove Makanya was sentenced to the term by a Bulawayo magistrate sitting at the West Commonage magistrates’ courts.

According to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), on 11 September at around 11AM, police officers received information the effect that Makanya had copper and wanted to sell it.

“The team proceeded to Nketa to investigate. At around 11:30 am, the accused person arrived in a taxi and offloaded 3 sacks that were loaded with copper bars and cores of burnt underground armoured copper cables,” read the document.

Police officers approached the accused person and conducted a search, leading to Makanya’s arrest.

Police recovered copper bars and cables weighing 55, 5kgs, valued at US$1 110.

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe would like to warn members of the public that theft or vandalism of ZETDC cables attracts a mandatory sentence of 10 years imprisonment.”