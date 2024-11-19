Bulawayo Man Jailed 40 Years for Rape

Tarisiro [email protected]

A 31-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo was sentenced to an effective 40 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of rape.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement said the accused had offered a 19-year-old complainant a job and they agreed to meet at his house, where he would teach her how to repair electronic gadgets.

Upon arriving at the accused’s residence, he persuaded the complainant to come inside, claiming it was getting dark outside.

While inside the house, the accused began touching the complainant, despite her pleas for him to stop. He then removed his clothes and raped her. The accused then dragged the victim to his bedroom, where he raped her two more times throughout the night. The following morning, he ordered the complainant to bath before sending her home on public transport.

After a thorough investigation and trial, the court found the accused guilty on all three counts of rape and sentenced him to an effective 40 years in prison for his heinous crimes.