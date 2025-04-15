Bulawayo man jailed for assault, running over neighbour

Lesley Chikudo,[email protected]

A 25-year-old man from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 24 months in prison after he ran over his neighbour with a car and assaulted him several times over a misunderstanding.

Ashley Sibanda from Iminyela suburb pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted by Western Commonage regional magistrate, Mrs Sibongile Marondedze, yesterday.

Sibanda was initially sentenced to 24 months, of which six months were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit any offence involving violence or causing harm to another person within that period. Another 12 months were suspended on the condition that Sibanda performs 480 hours of community service at Western Commonage courts. A further six months were suspended on condition the accused recompenses the complainant US$380.

In passing the sentence, Mrs Marondedze said the court took into consideration that the offender had caused health problems to the complainant due to his conduct, and the complainant suffered financial loss.

The incident occurred on 10 February 2025 on a road in Iminyela, and Sibanda left the victim, Mr Believe Mbedzi, with severe injuries to his face and a broken foot.

Prosecuting, Ms Christina Manyika told the court that the incident took place at around 8 PM when Sibanda was driving along the road in Iminyela and saw Mr Mbedzi standing on the roadside.

“Upon seeing Mr Mbedzi, Sibanda ran over him, claiming that he had insulted him and the other accused, Thembelihle Sibanda, who is still at large,” she said.

Ms Manyika told the court that Sibanda and his accomplice then exited the vehicle and began assaulting Mr Mbedzi with open hands to the face.

“Whilst assaulting Mr Mbedzi, the vehicle’s front passenger tyre was still resting on top of Mr Mbedzi’s right foot,” Ms Manyika said.

The court heard that Sibanda and his accomplice then left Mr Mbedzi lying on the road. He was later taken to Mpilo Hospital, and the matter was reported to the police, who conducted investigations leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

In his defence, through his lawyer Mr Tinashe Dzipe of Morris-Davies and Company, Sibanda confirmed that he indeed assaulted the complainant as he was provoked but said his intention was not to cause death.

Meanwhile, in a separate similar case, a 37-year-old man appeared before the same magistrate for allegedly assaulting his wife, almost leaving her for dead.

Sam Sabelo Sibanda of Nkulumane entered no formal plea and was remanded in custody to 25 April for trial.

Prosecuting, Ms Manyika told the court that the incident occurred on 20 March around 7 PM when Mrs Nomagugu Dube was at home with her sister.

“Sibanda arrived home drunk and started to shout at Mrs Dube. As he was shouting, she asked him if he was still drinking alcohol,” she said.

Ms Manyika told the court that Sibanda picked up a toolbox and hit Mrs Dube with it on the chest.

“After that, Sibanda went on to assault her until she was no longer able to defend herself. In the process, the complainant’s phone got damaged,” she said.

As a result of the assault, Mrs Dube sustained a swollen back and arm.