Bulawayo man loses US$45 000 to armed robbers

The Chronicle

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Chronicle Online Reporter 

A Bulawayo man was on Saturday robbed of over US$45 000 by three men who were armed with a pistol.

The three unidentified robbers sped away in a Honda Fit vehicle.

Police said on Twitter: “The ZRP is investigating a robbery case that occurred in Bulawayo on 09/07/22 at around 1245 hours, where a man (46) was robbed of US$45 110 cash which he claims was meant for payment of goods at the shop.

“The victim was dragged from the shop by three men armed with an unidentified pistol. They snatched his cash box before getting into their getaway silver Honda Fit vehicle and sped off.”

