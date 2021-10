The house that caught fire

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO man escaped death by a whisker when a house he was sleeping in caught fire.

Kudzi Mbiriyendenga was alarmed by the flames which had engulfed his entire room.

The incident occurred today in Nketa 7 suburb, near Manondwana Primary school

Blankets, bed and clothes were all lost to the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

@TichaKarubwa