Bulawayo man remanded for ‘raping’ mentally challenged cousin

Lesley Chikudo, [email protected]

A 28-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Emthunzini suburb, who allegedly raped his mentally challenged juvenile cousin (13) has been remanded in custody to October 17 for continuation of trial.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared before the Bulawayo Western Commonage magistrate, Mrs Sibongile Marondedze facing rape charges.

He allegedly committed the heinous crime sometime in April this year.

Presenting the case for the State, prosecutor Ms Melisa Dube said the alleged sexual offence happened when the accused arrived home from work around 10am.

He found his neighbour and the victim sitting in the kitchen. The neighbour was preparing food for the victim.

“The accused found his neighbour and the victim in the kitchen and proceeded to his bedroom where he slept on top of the bed with his shirt off,” said Ms Dube.

The court heard that the neighbour left, leaving the victim behind in the kitchen with the door unlocked and the accused half asleep.

“After some time, the neighbour returned and found the accused sleeping on the bed with the victim in an inappropriate position.

“She remarked in IsiNdebele: ‘Ulele njani lomtwana, pho ayisikho ukuthi ubuganga lomntwana?’ (What are you doing sleeping with the child like that, where you not being mischievous with the child?”

In his defence, the accused claimed that he did not commit the crime, saying that the victim is the one that came to his bedroom and the two did not have sexual relations.

‘When the neighbour left the house, the complaint came to my bedroom where I was half asleep and slept on the other side of the bed.

“After our neighbour returned, she started calling the complainant whom she saw sleeping on my bed.

“The neighbour left the room and within a few minutes came back with some group of people accusing me of rape and that led to my arrest,” said the accused.

The case will continue on Thursday.