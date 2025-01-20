Bulawayo man sentenced to community service for drug possession

Lesley Chikudo [email protected]

A 25-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been ordered to perform 210 hours of community service for illegal drug possession.

Mthandazo Zulu, who resides in Tshabalala, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to illegal possession of drugs by Western Commonage magistrate Mr Mehluli Moyo.

Zulu was sentenced to 12 months in prison, six of which were suspended for five years on the condition that he did not commit a similar offence within that period.

The remaining six months were suspended on the condition that Zulu perform 210 hours of community service at Western Commonage Police Station.

In passing the sentence, Mr Moyo took into account Zulu’s age, acknowledging the growing issue of drug and substance abuse, particularly among young people.

The magistrate, however, stressed the importance of deterrent measures to combat the rising trend of illegal drug possession, particularly crystal meth.

“Possession of crystal meth is becoming a common issue, and it is essential to send a strong message to prevent further occurrences. The implications of drug possession extend beyond the individual offender, potentially affecting peers in Zulu’s age group,” said Mr Moyo.

The magistrate further explained that the sentence was intended to deter both Zulu and others from engaging in drug-related offences, reinforcing the legal consequences of such actions. He noted that the court aimed to send a clear message that drug offences will not be tolerated in the community.

Prosecuting, Mrs Ellen Matenga said Zulu was apprehended by police officers on patrol at Hlalo shops on April 15 last year. The officers observed him removing an item from a plastic bag concealed inside one of the pockets of his grey trousers.

Upon approaching Zulu, the police identified themselves and instructed him to remove the item from his trousers. When the plastic bag was inspected, one sachet of crystal meth was found, leading to Zulu’s immediate arrest. He was later referred to the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit for further investigation.

Zimbabwe has seen a surge in drug abuse cases, particularly among young people. Statistics from organisations like the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network indicate that 60 percent of psychiatric admissions are linked to drug abuse, with 80 percent of those admitted being aged 16 to 25, including schoolchildren.

UNICEF has reported that cannabis, alcohol, cough syrup, skunk, crystal meth, and illegal alcohol are the most commonly abused substances in Zimbabwe. Girls make up 41 percent of drug abusers, while boys constitute 59 percent.

President Mnangagwa has declared war on drug dealers, establishing an inter-ministerial task force to combat the escalating drug abuse crisis. The Government has also developed a multi-sectoral framework to ensure a coordinated approach and communication among stakeholders in tackling drug and substance abuse.