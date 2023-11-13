Bulawayo Man steals parked car and sells it

Vululwazi Nkala,[email protected]

A BULAWAYO man has been arrested for stealing a car in the city centre.

On 17 October 2023 around 6:45 am, a man (31) of Kings Hillside, Bulawayo parked his silver Toyota Raum registration number ADN 2188, between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, Bulawayo. Closed all windows, locked all the doors and proceeded to his work place.

When he returned around 6 pm he discovered the car was missing. He checked all the surroundings but could not find it. The complainant asked around and he was told that a male adult was seen inside the motor vehicle during the day. A police report was made.

On 9 of November 2023 around 12pm, Detectives from CID Vehicle Theft Squad Bulawayo received information about the stolen motor vehicle that was parked along George Silundika Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue Bulawayo.

The car was recovered from Mike Tapfumaneyi Munyengeterwa (38) of Northend Bulawayo who had allegedly bought the stolen motor vehicle from the accused, Mzingaye Ncube (25).

A follow up was made leading to the arrest of the accused person at corner 10th Avenue and George Silundika Street Bulawayo.

Mr Ncube admitted having stolen the motor vehicle using a duplicate key which he kept after selling the motor vehicle to the complainant since he was the previous owner of the motor vehicle. Total value stolen is US$2 800-00 and all was recovered.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednego Ncube in a statement said “People should not buy motor vehicles like bread but should go through police for clearance, had this buyer done due diligence he was going to learn that the motor vehicle was not clean.”-@vululwazi