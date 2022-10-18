Bulawayo, Mash West triumph in Interprovincial Volleyball Championships

The Chronicle
Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
BULAWAYO province and Mashonaland West province were crowned champions of the Interprovincial Volleyball championships held at Great Zimbabwe University Mashava campus in the men’s and women’s category respectively.
The competition was making a return after a seven-year hiatus. The two-day tournament saw the country’s province’s battle for honors in competition hosted by the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (BVA).
The most valuable player in the men’s division was Lucian Dzapasi from Harare while Moleen Benhura from Mashonaland West grabbed the accolade in the women’s division. The awards were sponsored by Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC).
Results
Pool A
Masvingo 0-3 Harare, Mashonaland Central 3 -0 Mash East, Mash Cent 1-3 Harare, Mash East 1-3 Masvingo, Harare 3-0 Mash East, Masvingo 3-0 Mash Central
Pool Ranking
1. Harare
2. Masvingo
3. Mash Central
4. Mash East
Pool B
Midlands 2-3 Bulawayo, Mash West 3-1 Mat South, Midlands 1- 3 Mash West, Bulawayo 3-1 Mash West, Mat South 0- 3 Midlands, Bulawayo 3-0 Mat South.
Pool Ranking
1. Bulawayo
2. Mashonaland West
3. Midlands
4. Matabeleland South
Semifinals
Harare 3-0 Mash West 0, Masvingo 1-3 Bulawayo
Final
Harare 0-2 Bulawayo
Results Women
Mashonaland East 0-3 Mashonaland West, Manicaland 0-3 Masvingo, Mashonaland Central 2- 3 Midlands, Mashonaland East 2 -1 Mashonaland Central, Manicaland 1- 2 Mash West, Masvingo 1- 2
Midlands, Mashonaland West 2-1 Midlands, Mashonaland West 2- 0 Mash Central, Masvingo 0-2 Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East 2- 1 Masvingo, Mashonaland East 2-0 Manicaland, Mashonaland East 0- 2 Midlands, Mashonaland Central 0- 2 Masvingo, Mashonaland Central 2- 0 Manicaland, Manicaland 0-2 Midlands
Final ranking women
Gold – Mashonaland West
Silver- Midlands
Bronze- Masvingo
Fourth – Mashonaland East
Fifth – Mashonaland Central
Sixth -Manicaland
