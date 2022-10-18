Bulawayo, Mash West triumph in Interprovincial Volleyball Championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO province and Mashonaland West province were crowned champions of the Interprovincial Volleyball championships held at Great Zimbabwe University Mashava campus in the men’s and women’s category respectively.

The competition was making a return after a seven-year hiatus. The two-day tournament saw the country’s province’s battle for honors in competition hosted by the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (BVA).

The most valuable player in the men’s division was Lucian Dzapasi from Harare while Moleen Benhura from Mashonaland West grabbed the accolade in the women’s division. The awards were sponsored by Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC).

Results

Pool A

Masvingo 0-3 Harare, Mashonaland Central 3 -0 Mash East, Mash Cent 1-3 Harare, Mash East 1-3 Masvingo, Harare 3-0 Mash East, Masvingo 3-0 Mash Central

Pool Ranking

1. Harare

2. Masvingo

3. Mash Central

4. Mash East

Pool B

Midlands 2-3 Bulawayo, Mash West 3-1 Mat South, Midlands 1- 3 Mash West, Bulawayo 3-1 Mash West, Mat South 0- 3 Midlands, Bulawayo 3-0 Mat South.

Pool Ranking

1. Bulawayo

2. Mashonaland West

3. Midlands

4. Matabeleland South

Semifinals

Harare 3-0 Mash West 0, Masvingo 1-3 Bulawayo

Final

Harare 0-2 Bulawayo

Results Women

Mashonaland East 0-3 Mashonaland West, Manicaland 0-3 Masvingo, Mashonaland Central 2- 3 Midlands, Mashonaland East 2 -1 Mashonaland Central, Manicaland 1- 2 Mash West, Masvingo 1- 2

Midlands, Mashonaland West 2-1 Midlands, Mashonaland West 2- 0 Mash Central, Masvingo 0-2 Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East 2- 1 Masvingo, Mashonaland East 2-0 Manicaland, Mashonaland East 0- 2 Midlands, Mashonaland Central 0- 2 Masvingo, Mashonaland Central 2- 0 Manicaland, Manicaland 0-2 Midlands

Final ranking women

Gold – Mashonaland West

Silver- Midlands

Bronze- Masvingo

Fourth – Mashonaland East

Fifth – Mashonaland Central

Sixth -Manicaland

