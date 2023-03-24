Bulawayo, Mat North struggle in Nash athletics competition

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan and Matabeleland North provinces found the going tough at the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) national track and field athletic finals that ended at Peterhouse in Marondera on Thursday.

The two provinces toiled for six gold medals, one less than what Matabeleland South, who came sixth, got. Questions are being asked if the not so impressive performance was a result of poor preparations, lack of talent, lack of support given to sports directors by school heads or its all about the three provinces facing unfair competition due to alleged cheating.

Winning province and hosts Mashonaland East defended their home turf and amassed a massive 23 gold medals, four more than second placed Harare Metropolitan, who were level on gold medals with Mashonaland West province who settled for third place due to an inferior silver haul medal to Harare.

For the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph), it was a similar affair in the bottom three although this time, Matabeleland South came final position anchors with Matabeleland North in position nine and Bulawayo eighth.

The competition, held in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West was won by the hosts again with Harare Metropolitan coming second.