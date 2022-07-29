Bulawayo, Matabeleland North police get new commanders

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO and Matabeleland North provinces have received new police commanders following the transfer of their predecessors.

Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Patton Mbangwa, has been transferred to Police General Headquarters in Harare and will be replaced by Comm Patson Nyabadza.

Comm Mbangwa’s new role was not stated.

Comm Erasmus Makodza has been moved from Matabeleland North to become chief staff officer human resources in Harare.

Comm Makodza’s replacement has not been named.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the new changes in a statement yesterday.

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has effected the transfer of some senior officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police in order to ensure that the police service achieves its constitutional role of providing quality services to the public in line with country’s vision 2030,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.–@nqotshili