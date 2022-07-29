Bulawayo, Matabeleland North police get new commanders

29 Jul, 2022 - 00:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Bulawayo, Matabeleland North police get new commanders Commissioner Patton Mbangwa

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO and Matabeleland North provinces have received new police commanders following the transfer of their predecessors.

Commissioner Erasmus Makodza

Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Patton Mbangwa, has been transferred to Police General Headquarters in Harare and will be replaced by Comm Patson Nyabadza.

Comm Mbangwa’s new role was not stated.

Comm Erasmus Makodza has been moved from Matabeleland North to become chief staff officer human resources in Harare.

Comm Makodza’s replacement has not been named.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the new changes in a statement yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has effected the transfer of some senior officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police in order to ensure that the police service achieves its constitutional role of providing quality services to the public in line with country’s vision 2030,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.–@nqotshili

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting