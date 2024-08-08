Bulawayo, Mat’land North get air ambulances

HeliDrive director of Development, Julia Ionina (centre), chief pilot and director of Flight Service, Vadim Vagapov (right), and pilot Rusanov Aleksandr pose for a photo with one of the air ambulances during the recent 7th SADC Industrial Week in Harare

Peter Matika, [email protected]

BULAWAYO and Matabeleland North provinces have been allocated three helicopters by the Government as Zimbabwe begins to roll out its first-ever air ambulance service after taking delivery of 18 helicopters from Russia last year.

The helicopters are part of the Government’s public-private partnership with the Russian Federation which demonstrates the deep cordial relations being enjoyed between Harare and Moscow.

Out of the six air rescue ambulances deployed to the health sector, two will be stationed in Bulawayo, one in Victoria Falls covering Matabeleland North while Harare has two air ambulances, with one deployed in Manicaland Province.

President Mnangagwa is currently modernising the health sector as part of deliberate steps to create a modern, prosperous, and highly industrialised country by 2030.

Air ambulances are primarily utilised to transport patients from inadequate levels of care to higher levels of intervention, or to repatriate them home if unable to travel via commercial flights.

These specialised aircraft are designed to navigate geographical barriers and provide the same level of medical care available in an intensive care unit (ICU).

These airborne ICUs are equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and staffed by highly trained medical personnel, ready to manage a wide spectrum of medical emergencies en route to care facilities.

This unique combination of speed, access, and comprehensive care capabilities positions air ambulances as a critical component of emergency medical services worldwide.

With the initial launch of the air rescue services set to coincide with the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, an ambulance, and trained medical staff are already at the SADC Industrial Park in Harare.

Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the initiative marks a ground-breaking advancement in the country’s emergency rescue capabilities and epitomises the Second Republic’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

He said the six ambulances will be strategically located across Zimbabwe as the country showcases its readiness to handle complex emergencies.

“We are operationalising the air ambulances. The helicopters have been converted into ambulances, and we have staff that has received training and they are accustomed to the services they are to offer,” said Dr Mombeshora.

“Our pilots are being trained as we speak. This significant development aims to enhance the nation’s healthcare infrastructure and align it with global standards, ensuring swift and effective medical assistance for those in need.”

Dr Mombeshora said the Government seeks to bridge the gap between current emergency response capabilities and those of first-world countries.

“Government has invested in cutting-edge technology and resources to bolster its air rescue ambulance fleet. These new additions mark a significant step towards achieving a more efficient and comprehensive healthcare system for all citizens,” he said.

“We are proud to introduce these six new air rescue ambulances, which represent a crucial advancement in our emergency medical response capabilities. This investment underscores our unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to our citizens.”

Dr Mombeshora said the air ambulances are set to be fully functional by December. He said the air rescue ambulances are poised to deliver rapid and life-saving assistance during critical situations.

“Their ability to swiftly transport patients to tertiary care facilities will significantly reduce response times and improve outcomes for those requiring urgent medical attention. Furthermore, the introduction of these air rescue ambulances reflects the Government’s proactive approach towards ensuring public safety and well-being,” said Dr Mombeshora.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the acquisition of the ambulances is a reflection of the Second Republic’s development trajectory.

“We are grateful to President Mnangagwa and his vision for development. This will go a long way in assisting this province in accessing health care services since we are a major tourist destination,” he said.

“We have Binga that is quite far away and this just goes to show the Government’s dedication to ensuring that all corners of the country are serviced.”

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said the introduction of the ambulances will also benefit the gold-rich Matabeleland South Province, which is prone to mining-related accidents.

“Government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the health and lives of its residents, and these air ambulances play a vital role in achieving that overarching goal,” she said.

Minister Ncube said as the country progresses towards a more advanced healthcare system, its investment in air rescue ambulances signifies a significant stride towards the realisation of Vision 2030.

“With improved emergency response capabilities, the nation is better equipped to handle medical crises efficiently and effectively, ultimately leading to better outcomes for all individuals requiring emergency medical assistance,” she said.

Before the end of this year, the country would have received at least 32 helicopters under a public-private sector partnership agreement.

The helicopters are critical in Zimbabwe, considering the rising incidents of road traffic accidents.

Further, they are also set to boost the tourism sector, especially against the backdrop of assured health care for tourists through emergency air medical services that will be offered in resort areas.