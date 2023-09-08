  • Today Fri, 08 Sep 2023

Bulawayo Mayor and deputy to be elected on Monday

 

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

The Bulawayo Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected on Monday at the Council Chambers during a Special Council Meeting.

In an invitation, City of Bulawayo Corporate Communications Officer Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya said proceedings will start at 2.30PM.

“Good Day. The City of Bulawayo will hold a Special Council meeting on Monday, 11 September 2023 at 14:30 hours for the Election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. You are cordially invited to cover the proceedings.

Due to limited space in the Council Chamber Public Gallery, I am kindly requesting that all Media personnel be seated by 14:10 hours at the latest,” said Ms Ngwenya.

Ward 4 Councillor David Coltart and his Ward 5 counterpart Dumisani Nkomo have been touted as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments