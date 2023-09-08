Bulawayo Mayor and deputy to be elected on Monday

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

The Bulawayo Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected on Monday at the Council Chambers during a Special Council Meeting.

In an invitation, City of Bulawayo Corporate Communications Officer Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya said proceedings will start at 2.30PM.

“Good Day. The City of Bulawayo will hold a Special Council meeting on Monday, 11 September 2023 at 14:30 hours for the Election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. You are cordially invited to cover the proceedings.

Due to limited space in the Council Chamber Public Gallery, I am kindly requesting that all Media personnel be seated by 14:10 hours at the latest,” said Ms Ngwenya.

Ward 4 Councillor David Coltart and his Ward 5 counterpart Dumisani Nkomo have been touted as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.