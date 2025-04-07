Bulawayo Mayor calls for collective clean-up ahead of ZITF

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, has urged residents and businesses to collaborate in preparing the city for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and the upcoming visit of the nation’s leadership, foreign investors, and diplomats later this month.

Speaking at a full council meeting last Wednesday, Councillor Coltart emphasised that April is crucial for the city as it takes centre stage during ZITF.

“This is our chance to present Bulawayo at its best, and we need collective action to improve the city’s image. Picture a city where every resident cleans outside their home, and every business tidies its premises and alleyways,” he said.

He added, “Though the task may seem daunting, if we all work together, we can transform Bulawayo in a matter of weeks.”

Councillor Coltart stressed the importance of prioritising areas visited by dignitaries to ensure they leave with a positive impression. This call to action comes as the Bulawayo City Council steps up its clean-up efforts, inviting residents and businesses to assist.

This week, the BCC also introduced four new refuse compactors to boost waste collection and improve service delivery. The additions bring the city’s fleet to 17, although 30 trucks are needed to fully cover all areas. The CBD alone requires three trucks working daily, while business districts need two.

