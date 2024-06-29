Bulawayo Mayor to Lead Delegation to Indonesia for Investment Showcase

Michelle Moyo,[email protected]

BULAWAYO Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, will lead a delegation to showcase the city’s investment potential in Jakarta, Indonesia, focusing on digital connectivity, food systems, energy access and affordability and jobs.

The delegation will leave Zimbabwe in the first week of July. This strategic mission aims to attract foreign investment, foster economic growth, and enhance the quality of life for Bulawayo’s residents by promoting opportunities in key sectors. By participating in the UNOSD 2024 International Mayors Forum, Mayor Coltart seeks to leverage global best practices, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative solutions to drive sustainable development in Bulawayo.

The forum provides a unique platform for mayors from around the world to share experiences, address common challenges, and forge partnerships that can help address pressing urbanization issues.

“Mayor Coltart will embark on an official tour of the Southeast Asian country, Indonesia, from July 2 to July 4, under the auspices of the United Nations Office for Sustainable Development (UNOSD) 2024 International Mayors Forum,” reads the latest council minutes.

According to the minutes, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube explained that the 2024 International Mayors Forum is a platform for mayors, government officials, academic experts, and stakeholders to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and addressing urbanization challenges.

“Its primary focus was to foster shared dialogue and localise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the remaining six years. The forum would showcase specific policies and practices across six key transitions such as food systems, energy access and affordability, digital connectivity, education, jobs and social protection, and climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution,” said Mr Dube.

He emphasised the significance of local action as the forum aims to facilitate the exchange of successes, challenges, experiences, lessons learned, and best practices among local and regional governments. Mr Dube added that the forum particularly urged the participation of representatives from countries in special situations, with a focus on African countries, least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, small island developing states, and countries in conflict and post-conflict situations.

“Council stood to benefit from representation at this forum as it provided an opportunity to network and collaborate with global stakeholders involved in sustainable development. Participants would acquire valuable insights and best practices from successful initiatives implemented by other cities and regions, facilitating the improvement of their own sustainable development efforts.”

Mr Dube further outlined that the organisers would cover the costs of flights, daily subsistence allowances, and terminal expenses, while the council’s expenditure would be limited to incidental allowances only. The relationship between Zimbabwe and Indonesia continues to strengthen, with the Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe committing to prioritize economic diplomacy between the two nations.

Trade between Indonesia and Zimbabwe has grown significantly since 2011, with both nations working on long-term investment projects in areas of cooperation including healthcare, transportation, tourism, and the importation of crude palm oil.

Indonesia’s exports to Zimbabwe totalled $4.22 million in 2022, consisting mainly of other vegetable oils, palm oil, and large construction vehicles. Between 2017 and 2022, Indonesian exports to Zimbabwe grew at an annual rate of 3.84 percent. In contrast, Zimbabwe’s exports to Indonesia amounted to $13.8 million in 2022, primarily consisting of raw tobacco, processed tobacco, and raw cotton. Additionally, the two countries are currently collaborating on the registration of two vaccines for children in Zimbabwe, a significant development in their health sector partnership.

@Lo7246Lovelyn