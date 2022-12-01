Bulawayo Mayor’s advice to local footballers

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Mayor, Solomon Mguni has advised professional football players to use their time wisely during the off season break and remain disciplined during this time.

It is common among local football players at this time of the year, when the professional season is done, that many are lured into all sorts of misdemeanors chief amongst them being “money game” tournaments organized by businessmen.

Not only are money games a problem, but players also tend to engage in other acts of misconduct such as beer binging, public fighting and sexual immorality.

Speaking at the recently held Chicken Inn Football Club awards ceremony, Mguni who is a well-known football supporter said it was imperative for players not to lose their morals during the long break.

He said players must stand guided that they have a responsibility to ensure their conduct is respectful and promotes a positive environment.

“Allow me to speak to players, I encourage you to remain humble and disciplined now that we are in the off season and more so going into the festive break,” Mguni said.

“We don’t want to hear about players’ infidelity. The other thing players must do to stay away from drugs as they might jeopardise your careers. Just spend your festive season responsibly because you will be stronger next year.”

The “money games” wonder has become a fashionable trend in the country, with most of these matches being played in townships and rural areas.

A number of players contracted to Division One and Premier Soccer League clubs are fond of these games. They say it how they keep fit and supplement their earnings.

As such, unsanctioned social soccer ‘money games where teams play high-risk fixtures for a cash pot, become the norm during off-season. These games are often played on poor surfaces and with places one at risk of getting injured.

The PSL has before promised to come hard on players involved in money games, saying they were illegal.

The league warned that players involved in unsanctioned games will not be covered by its medical aid partnership with Fidelity Life Assurance.

–@innocentskizoe