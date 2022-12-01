Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association First League returns

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Cricket Association’s (BMCA) First League is set to resume this coming weekend for the second round of fixtures after a month without any action.

The first round of fixtures was played on the weekend of October 15 and 16. Ever since then, no games have been played ever since with the provincial team, Tuskers, being in action, which meant there were no venues.

Match week two and three will be played on Saturday and Sunday respectively by the four teams which make up the league.

Log league leaders Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC), who are on seven points, will return to action against Queens Sports Club at BAC on Saturday while Nketa Cricket Club face off against Amakhosi Cricket Club at Queens Sports Club on the same day.

Match week three, which is on Sunday will see Amakhosi square off against Queens Sports Club at Queens and at BAC, Nketa have a date with BAC to complete the weekend fixtures.

Meanwhile, Second League action will also continue with five matches set to be played. Queens Sports Club 2 will face National University of Science and Technology (Nust) at Bulawayo Academy Ground (former Heath Streak Academy) on Saturday and on Sunday four matches will be played. Wholesale Beef Bulls will face BAC 2 at Academy Ground while at Emakhandeni Cricket Club, Champions Cricket Club will face Amakhosi 2. All matches will be played in the morning.

In the afternoon, at Academy Ground, Roosters will face Nketa Cricket Club 2 and ZRP Bulawayo will go against Gampu Lions at Emakhandeni Cricket Club to complete the weekend fixtures.

