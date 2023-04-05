Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association league action intensifies

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

AS the leagues intensifies, the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) has released weekend fixtures for both the First and Second Leagues.

In the First League, four matches will be played on Sunday while five games will take place on Saturday and Sunday to complete an action-packed Easter weekend.

First League log leaders, Amakhosi Cricket Club will be up against third-placed Queens Sports Club at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) on Sunday morning while in the afternoon, BAC will face Nketa Cricket Club at the same venue.

Amakhosi are leading the pack with 55 points followed by BAC with 43 points and Queens with 35 points. At the bottom of the standings, Nketa have only managed to amass four points.

On Saturday, three Second League matches will be played with log leaders BAC playing against Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at BAC while the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will play hosts to Champions at Academy of Cricket Excellence. In the last match, Nketa clash with Gampu Lions at Emakhandeni Cricket Club. All matches are set to start at 1000hrs.

Only two matches will take place on Sunday where Wholesale Beef Bulls will be up against Queens at the Academy of Cricket Excellence and Rooster will face Amakhosi at Emakhandeni.

BAC are sitting on top of the Second League standings with 53 points followed by Amakhosi with 51 and NUST with 48 points. In fourth place, there is Nketa with 44 points, followed by Beef Bulls with 44 as well and Gampu Lions with 43.

ZRP, Queens, Champions, and Roosters make the bottom four of the standings with 30, 23, 18, and zero points respectively. – @brandon_malvin