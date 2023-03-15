Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association league fixtures released for the weekend

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) has released the Twenty20 fixtures for both the First and Second leagues for this weekend.

Four matches will be played in the First League over the weekend and as many fixtures in the Second League as well.

In the First League, the first match will be between Nketa Cricket Club and Amakhosi Cricket Club at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) in the morning before Queens Sports Club go on to face BAC at the same venue in the afternoon.

On Sunday, BAC will be up against Nketa in the morning at BAC as well while Amakhosi will face Queens at the same venue in the afternoon.

BAC II will play the first match of the Second league against Amakhosi II at Emakhandeni Cricket Club on Saturday while the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will be up against Champions at Academy Cricket Ground, former Heath Streak Cricket Academy.

On the following day, Wholesale Beef Bulls will be up against Gampu Lions at Academy Grounds while Nketa II and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will round up this weekend’s fixtures at Emakhandeni Cricket Club. – @brandon_malvin