Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association Second League resumes

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) Second League is set to return to action this weekend after close to two months without any games.

A total of three matches will be played over the weekend at two different venues. However, the First League is still yet to commence having last played in December.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will go against Queens Sports Club II at Academy Cricket Ground, former Heath Streak Academy, at 1000hrs on Saturday. In the afternoon at the same venue, Wholesale Beef Bull will face Champions.

On Sunday Roosters will play against Nketa II at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) at 1000 hrs in the only match of the day. The league matches were last played last year and this will mark the return of the city’s domestic setup.

Commencement dates for the First League are yet to be advised. – @brandon_malvin