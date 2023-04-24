Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association to host another development tourney

Brandon Moyo

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) is set to host yet another development tournament scheduled to start today at the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) and Old Mutual Academy (OMA), former Heath Streak Academy.

The grassroots event comes after the completion of another tournament last week that was held at the same venues and featured a team from Kwekwe. There will be Under-14s and Under-16 participating.

Under-14 matches will be held at OMA while the Under-16 games will take place at BAC. After playing 20-over matches last week, this edition of the event will be a T10 championship and the four teams that will be taking part are BAC High Performance, Elton Chigumbura Academy, OMA and Emakhandeni High Performance.

Speaking after the completion of the first tournament last week, renowned development coach and one of the organisers of the grassroots fiesta, Pollock Mubobo said such tournaments are of paramount importance as they go on to feed into the national team and with such events, they can never go wrong.

A total of eight matches are set to be played in the two days across the two venues.

Fixtures

Today: BAC v Elton Chigumbura Academy, Emakhandeni v OMA, BAC v Emakhandeni, Elton Chigumbura Academy v OMA, BAC v OMA

Tomorrow: Emakhandeni v Elton Chigumbura Academy, Third place play-off match, Final.