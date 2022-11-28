Bulawayo Metropolitan Karate Association competition a success

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

OVER 100 Karatekas took part at the Bulawayo Metropolitan Karate Association (BMKA) competition held at Drill Hall on Saturday.

Amongst those who walked away with medals were Divine Rwambiwa, Valentine Chekera, Praise Manyere, Blessing Ramwendo , lnathi Moyo, Thando Dube, Rumbidzai Makamache Nigel Kurehwatira  and  Julius Dzikiti .

Anthony Zikhali and lnathi Moyo walked away with trophies after being crowned best athletes of the tournament.

The ZNKF President Joe Rugwete graced the occasion.

Action from karate competition

The BMKA public relations officer Greatmans Agrippa Sibanda said: “Despite the weather which was a bit harsh on the day, the event was well attended. We had impressive numbers. We are so grateful to the parents and the Bulawayo community for making the event a success.

 

