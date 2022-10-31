Bulawayo Metropolitan Karate Association in Harare medal haul

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Karate Association (BMKA) scooped a total of 30 medals at the Kurai tournament held in Harare at the weekend.

Athletes who represented the province were drawn from various clubs namely Shito Ryu, Sankukai, JSKA, KSI, JKA and Karate Nomichi.

Some of the medals went to Peniel Dube (5) and Kewarona Dube (10) scooped gold. Natalie Mpofu (16) and Anesu Maposa both settled for bronze.

Makanaka Mulopa (12) and Julian Ann Weale (17) both settled for gold in their respective categories whilst Regina Phiri (12) and Michelle Temayi (12) won gold.

BMKA public relations officer Greatmans Sibanda was more than satisfied with the team’s performance.

“Despite some challenges here and there the tournament was great and the officiating was above board. Bulawayo province once more proved to be a powerhouse of karate,” said Sibanda.

The BMKA chairperson Ndabezinhle Mazibuko echoed the same sentiments.

“The tournament had its own challenges but generally everything went well,’’ said.

Mazibuko thanked the parents for showing up at the tournament. [email protected]