Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board AGM set for Sunday

Christian Brothers College's Cuthbert Tinavapi goes for the ball during a rugby match played with a select side at Hartsfield grounds yesterday.

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set to take place on Sunday at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds, a day after the completion of week four of the Under-20 League at the same venue.

No voting is taking place in this year’s AGM which is taking place in the president’s room at Hartsfield. Part of the agenda is the confirmation of the last AGM minutes, reading of notice to convene meeting, matters arising from the last meeting, affiliates’ reports, chairman’s report and the financial report.

Prior to the AGM on Sunday, week four of the ongoing Under-20 League will continue on Saturday with three matches lined up. Highlanders will kick start the business of the day with a match against Old Miltonians before second placed Western Suburbs Academy face off against Bulldogs in the second encounter. Log leaders Christian Brothers College (CBC) Hornets will be up against third placed Raging Bulls in what promises to be an interesting last encounter of a rugby filled day.

As has been the previous weeks, the day will be incomplete without children learning about the sport.

The skills development programme which was introduced at the start of the season will take place in the morning at 1000hrs before league games at 1330hrs. The programme is open to all children, boys and girls aged between nine and 12 years old.

A lot of rugby festivals are expected to take place this year after a strong finish in 2022. The province is also looking at having an invitational tournament featuring teams from Botswana in March and will be using the league matches to prepare for it.

In the capital, Paramount Garments Under-20 Rugby League matches were played on Tuesday during National Youth Day holiday. In women’s matches, Zimbiru thumped Hatcliffe 54-7 and OG Pitbulls won 22-15 against Harare Sports Club.

On the men’s side, FS Raiders registered a 66-11 victory over XP Horns before Pitbulls went on to overcome Northern Chiefs 54-13 and Old Georgians thrashed Zimbiru 60-0. In the derby, Old Hararians proved strong for Harare Sports Club with a 34-6 victory. – @brandon_malvin