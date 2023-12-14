Bulawayo Model Awards public voting commences

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Bulawayo Model Awards has officially launched its voting phase, allowing the public to participate in selecting their preferred nominees.

The voting system, managed by the Awards’ public relations officer, Mthokozisi Phillip Dube, will be conducted via text messages

To cast a vote, individuals need to send a text message containing the name of the nominee and the specific category. Each participant is permitted to vote once a day, and each phone number is limited to one vote. In the case of multiple nominations for a voter, separate text messages should be sent for each category.

According to Dube, “For instance, if voting for Philip Masuku in both the outstanding MC and models of the year categories, two separate text messages should be sent, each containing the respective category.”

The voting window is open until December 16 at 3 pm, after which no further votes will be accepted. Voters are encouraged to send their text messages to the designated SMS line: 0788 806 448.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Bulawayo.

This year’s nominees included a diverse range of talents, with new categories introduced to recognise excellence in various aspects of the industry. New categories include Outstanding Performing Artist, Outstanding MC, Most Photogenic Model, Outstanding Media House/Journalist, as well as Outstanding Fitness Model among others. The addition of these categories reflects the growing diversity and dynamism of the awards.

Below is the full list of the 2023 Bulawayo Model Awards nominees:

1.Outstanding Performing Artist

-Elbee

-Major Prodi

-Noluntu Jay

-Bashupi

-Ras Taken

-Megatronz

2. Outstanding Videographer

-Pasha Cardinal

-George shot it

-King Media

-Cnc media

3. Outstanding pageant director

-lshmael Murangandi (Mr Zim International)

-Pamela (Miss Teen Universe)

-Jemmima Mandemwa (Miss Teen intellect)

-Joanna Mandemwa (Planet pageants and Miss Super globe)

-Petronella Peresu Moyo (Miss Ecoutorism)

4. Outstanding MC

-Tafadzwa

-Caleb Slay Pastor

-Roselyn Musekiwa

-Tanaka Mpofu

5.Most supportive company

-Fazak

-Turnonbrooke

-Gold and Globe

6.Outstanding influencer

-Prudence Moyo(Prue)

-Tyflyn

-Lyra Botsi Noko

-Brayden

7Outstanding fitness model

-Saymore Machoni

-Emmanuel Machingura

-Tumi Sibanda

-Paidamoyo matende

8Outstanding Brand ambassador

-Stacey J Hall

-Tumi Sibanda

-Prudence Moyo

-Ben Chest

-Bhekimpilomakhwelo

9.Outstanding Fashion House/designer

-The Rose

-Empress Primmy

-Bernard Harts

-lndwangu by uMthobie

-Sans

-Penelope creations

-FashionFusion

-Urban Fusion

10:Pageant of the year

-planet pageants

-Miss Teen Universe

11:Outstanding Runway model

-Future Nyoni

-Sinqobile

-PAM Macfront

-Tholakele dlami

-Marble Nyathi

-Pamela Moyo

12Outstanding model project

-Trevour

-Patience Tangirai

-Darlington Tshuma

-Rohan

13Outstanding Varsity Queen/king

-Musawenkosi Ndlovu

-Tinashe Zakeyo

-LSU Queen

-Sunshine NUST

-Kudzai chirumarara

-Mike Byo poly

14:Outstanding varsity/college pageant

-ZSM

-NUST

-LSU

-Byo Poly

15.Outstanding Photographer

-V&M photography

-Ezzy Photography

-MnS photography

-Hunters media

-FMD

-Puzzlemoment

16.Outstanding New Comer

-Victoria Ncube

-Patience Tangirai

-Mzolisi Mtshayisi

-Annabelle

-Owami Ndlovu

-Zoleka Gatsha

17Outstanding Modeling Agency

-Fervid

-Infimni

-Hidden Talent

18.Best Pageant model

-Amanda Mpofu

-Trevour

-Future Nyoni

-Stacy hall

-Patience Tangirai

-Pamela chingoto

-Patience Nomazulu

19.Outstanding Female Model

-Pamela Chingoto

-Lyra Botsi Noko

-Amanda Peresu Moyo

-Patience Tangirai

-Patience Nomazulu

20.Outstanding male model

-Trevor

-Emanuel

-Ben chest

-Shadel Noble

-Jimmy Mhlanga

-Mathious Moyo

-Francisco Kampira

-Ishmael Murangandi

21Most photogenic model

-Royce Gavi

-Mzolisi Mtshayisi

-Pamela Chingoto

-Lyra Botsi Noko

22Outstanding Teenage model

-Victoria Ncube

-Yolanda

-Annabelle

-Owami

-Zoleka Gatsha

-Mzolisi Mtshayisi

-Anesu

23Outstanding media House/Journalist

-Mpumelelo Moyo Newsday

-Langa Bmetro

-Ibraheem-ibrah magazine

-JCine Makara-l tell stories

-Keyoona Tv

-Mthabisi Tshuma -Chronicle

24.Makeup Artists

-Zara Esat

-Makeup space

-Vegas black

-NanaCocoa

-Oesis

-Zimcollege

-Pushek girl

25Outstanding plussize model

-Makhosazana Ndiweni

-Dan Clare

-Ntando khumalo

26.Model of the year

-Stacey Hall

-Trevour

-Jemmima

-Pamela Chingoto

-Amanda Peresu Moyo

-Future Nyoni

-Patience Tangirai

-Musawenkosi Ndlovu

-Patience Nomazulu

-Francisco Kampira