Bulawayo mourns two former Councillors in separate burial ceremonies

The City of Bulawayo will hold two separate funeral services on Saturday, 18 January 2025, to honour the late Councillor Daisy Mpofu and former Councillor Joyce Ndlovu.

Both will be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery, a final resting place for notable figures in the city.

The funeral service for Cllr Mpofu will commence at 8am at No. 8 Howes Avenue, Waterford. This will be followed by a church service at the New Apostolic Church in Northend at 10am. Cllr Mpofu will then be interred at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

The funeral service for former Councillor Joyce Ndlovu will take place at MacDonald Hall in Mzilikazi, beginning at 8am. Following the service, she will also be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

The City of Bulawayo has called on residents to join in commemorating the lives and service of the two distinguished leaders who contributed to the development of the city.