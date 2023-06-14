Bulawayo Municipal library service receives donation from Book Aid International

Peter Matika, Online Reporter

Book Aid international has donated 6 863 books to the Bulawayo Municipal library service, which will service the southern region of the country.

The donation comprised 3 906 adult books and 2 957 children’s books.

Adult books included 49 Braille and children’s books included 374 toy-game books.

According to a Bulawayo City Council statement the donation was overseen by the Bulawayo Book Distribution Committee (BBDC).

The books will cover Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces.

“The books were delivered and distributed at Mzilikazi Memorial Library. The books consignment for the region also included books for public, community, academic, schools, hospitals and rural libraries. The assortment of books received by BMLS met educational and recreational needs of learners at all levels of literacy and information seekers.

“This donation would enable the BMLS to acquire Books for eleven (11) libraries worth over US$107 690. Books that met the needs of all learners and information seekers from Early Childhood Development, primary, secondary, tertiary and lifelong learning. The books enabled BMLS to provide access to relevant information sources from disadvantaged to formal and informal learners,” read the statement.