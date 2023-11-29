Bulawayo murder trial postponed due to incessant power cuts

Mkhululi Ncube , [email protected]

THE second day of the trial of Musawenkosi Hara who is facing murder charges relating to the death of Thulisile Dube last year has been postponed to tomorrow after recurrent power cuts hit the courtrooms at the High Court in Bulawayo.

The trial began on Tuesday before Judge Christopher Dube Bhanda with the court hearing how Hara and her now late boyfriend Farai Michael Mutasa drove around with Thulisile’s body and even fuelled at a garage in Gwabalanda with her body inside.

Hara says her boyfriend struck fear in her as he threatened to kill her and her children if she reported the matter

But in a phone call, which was recorded by his mother, the late Mutasa mentioned that they both participated in the murder.

Mutasa committed suicide after confessing to the murder and telling his mother where they left the car and the body.

Hara who had participated in an all-night beer binge which was sponsored by Thulisile for her friends, was arrested in Harare after the matter came to light.

Hara is expected to take to the stand when the trial resumes tomorrow, Thursday.

She is represented by Simbarashe Innocent Madzivire of Tanaka Law Chambers pro bono.