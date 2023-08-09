‘Bulawayo must be part of Vision 2030 journey’

Peter Matika, [email protected]

BULAWAYO must be part of the national journey towards the realization of Vision 2030 through voting en-masse for Zanu PF to ensure continued industrial revival and implementation of transformative development projects, Zanu PF Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi, said yesterday.

The City of Kings is already a beneficiary of some of the top projects implemented by the Second Republic in the last five years. Since 2018 Bulawayo has successfully completed 163 signature projects out of 230 as of December 2022 with the Second Republic committing to further accelerate the modernisation of the city.

Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, the second-largest city has received increased Government attention resulting in improved re-industrialisation, entrepreneurship growth, research and development, critical infrastructure projects roll-out as well as interventions to redress pressing service delivery issues, among others.

The construction and completion of the US$17 million students’ accommodation complex near the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) through the Infrastructural Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), is among the top projects. The complex has the capacity to accommodate 1 032 students.

Addressing multitudes who attended the Zanu-PF rally adjacent to Chigumira Shopping Centre in Luveve, Bulawayo, Cde Mohadi said the development momentum would be further scaled up when President Mnangagwa and other ruling party candidates romp to victory come August 23 elections.

He appealed to the masses to bury the failed opposition and, like other provinces, rally behind the ruling party so as to deliver an upper middle-income economy dream by 2030.

“For the past 20 to 23 years you have been at loggerheads with your local leadership in the council. Instead of bringing development and striving towards developing the city, they have turned it into a nightmare,” said Cde Mohadi.

“This is not what we want as the ruling party. You see now that the opposition-led councils have brought nothing but the lagging behind of this beautiful city.

“In the past, city projects were driven by community projects such as communal bars. The money that was raised there was channelled towards the city’s development but now some of these councillors have taken and turned those bars into their own entities to get rich. That is thievery, and it must come to an end. You will not see this if you vote for Zanu-PF.”

Stressing the need to embrace peace, unity, and harmony during the election season, Cde Mohadi said a massive vote for the ruling party would ensure continuing of all the key projects while more will be done as Zimbabwe gears towards Vision 2030.

“In Bulawayo in particular, your Zanu-PF-led government by President Mnangagwa is engaged in a number of projects. Some of the projects include the revival of National Blankets, Cold Storage Company (CSC), the rehabilitation and refurbishment of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, production boost in companies such as Treger Group of companies, Archer Clothing, United Refineries, Datlabs, and Kango Products,” he said.

“We have also facilitated the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo Old Gwanda Road and Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road. The Second Republic has also modernised the Beitbridge Border Post and the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport,” said Cde Mohadi.

“This is the time to send a strong message to our detractors. Let us show them that Zanu-PF is a people’s party. We expect you to vote wisely, especially our first-time voters.”

He said Zanu-PF has already been granted a head start given the fumbling and confusion in the opposition camps, which have failed to field candidates in several constituencies while in those that they are participating, they fielded double candidates.

“We want to send a very strong message to the country’s detractors and the opposition through a landslide victory. As you can see, they are confused in making decisions in their own party, what makes you think they will not be as confused in running the city, let alone the country’s affairs?” said Cde Mohadi.

“Let it be known that Zanu-PF is a visionary party that is led by a visionary leader who has brought development since the coming in of the Second Republic.”

He said the ruling party’s vision was centered on development and attaining a middle-income economy by the year 2030.

“Thina asikhulumi inganekwane zabo mvundla lo nteletsha. Hatshi, we walk the talk,” said Cde Mohadi, pointing out that the completion of key projects and ongoing development was testimony of the Second Republic’s commitment to changing livelihoods.

He said these strides were being achieved amid unforeseen macro-economic headwinds and the continued imposition of illegal Western sanctions.

“As a result, we resolved to construct water bodies throughout the country. We have the Gwayi-Shangani Lake, Tokwe Mukosi Dam, Tuli Manyange Dam, and Kunzwi Dam that will facilitate the transformation of the country’s agricultural sector,” said Cde Mohadi.

“We have various irrigation schemes that have changed the livelihoods of many Zimbabweans living close to these water bodies while we have also drilled hundreds of boreholes across the country to ensure food security and economic growth.”

Under the Second Republic Zimbabwe has scored big in eradicating hunger and is now producing enough electricity to power the entire country following the successful commissioning of the 600MW Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion projects.

“Some of the outstanding projects were hindered by the adverse effects of Covid-19 but are still underway and set for completion soon. Those that have been completed have rejuvenated the second largest city’s economy through industry revival, an increased business activity involving the unlocking of the vast potential of the small to medium enterprises (SMES) sector, employment creation, and infrastructure development,” said Cde Mohadi.