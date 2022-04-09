NEW: Bulawayo names best, worst primary schools

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has named its best and worst performing primary schools in last year’s Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Grade Seven examinations.

From these, Mawaba Primary School in Lobengula West suburb had the highest number of leaners passing six subjects.

Also top among the 29 primary schools was J Mthimkhulu in Magwegwe West and Nketa Primary schools whose pass rate also improved compared to 2020.

In a report tabled in recent council minutes, Director of Housing and Community Services, Mr Dictor Khumalo, said 4 807 learners sat for the 2021 Grade 7 final examinations (Zimsec) and 2 688 learners passed the six subjects with five or better.

In 2021 the pass rate was 55,92 percent.

These results were the first Junior Examination in Primary Schools, based on the Competence Based Curriculum, which has additional learning areas that include agriculture, information technology social sciences as well as physical education being examined for the first time.

Mr Khumalo said in terms of analysis, three schools performed above 70 percent, nine performed between 60- 69 percent while nine other schools performed between 40 – 49 percent.

“The top three (3) council schools in the 2021 Grade 7 examinations were Mawaba 79,50 percent up from 55,68 percent the previous year followed by Mthimkhulu at 76,2 percent from 71,19 percent and then Nketa whose pass rate stands at 72,50 up from 55,77 percent in 2020,” he said.

“Malindela, which was at first position in 2020 fell by 18,36 percent and dropped to position seven in 2021. Ntshamathe, which was at second position also fell heavily in 2021 from 75,97 percent to 60,68 percent while J.W. Mthimkhulu, which was in third place in 2020 rose to position two gaining a 5,33 percent increase in pass rate,” said Mr Khumalo.

“Aisleby maintained the bottom place and had zero percent pass rate similar to 2020 and at second position from the bottom was St. Peters that lost 11 percent from 13.56 percent to 2.56 percent.

“Ingubo, at position three from the bottom continued to disappoint, losing 3,26 percent from 38.74 percent to 35.48 percent.”

The report also shows that Josiah Chinamano in Emakhandeni suburb was the most improved school gaining 26,04 percent from 32,52 percent to 58,56 percent.

“Senzangakhona (in Engahwini) had three learners that scored six units each and overall, 22 schools out of 30 schools had a pass rate above 50 percent and eight compared to 10 in 2020 performed below 50 percent,” said Mr Khumalo.

“Covid-19 restrictions, which included the long period of schools’ closure from 1st term to 2nd/3rd term 2021 reduced teacher-learner contact time in 2021.

“The reduced contact time meant that there was no adequate coverage of syllabi content and yet the examination questions were derived from the entire syllabi,” he said.

Mr Khumalo said inadequate contact time resulted in insufficient preparation for the examinations.

He said the class of 2021 was affected by the Covid-19 challenge for two consecutive years 2020 and 2021.

“Effective preparations that will include alternative learning strategies fully supported with the necessary infrastructure and equipment (e.g. e-learning platforms), leadership training, strengthening supervision and adequate textbooks of the Competence Based Curriculum is needed so that no learner will be left behind,” Mr Khumalo added.

