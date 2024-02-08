Bulawayo-Nkayi Road opens to motorists

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has opened to the motoring public a completed section of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road near Turk Mine in Bubi District with the Government committing to avail more funds to complete the targeted portions of the road project.

While the road section had been closed for more than two years with motorists using a detour, the Government recently partially opened the road from just close to Mbembesi, covering about 2km.

The contractor has been given a deadline of up to the end of March to resurface the road up to Ingwingwizi Bridge, which will cover a stretch of about 15km.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited the construction site and observed motorists cruising through the rehabilitated section of the road. On the other hand, the sections of the road that motorists had opened following delays in works, had been re-gravelled and shut from the motoring public paving the way for tar surfacing.

Bubi constituency legislator, Cde Simelisizwe Sibanda, who is also the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister said the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has committed to rehabilitating 15km of the road section by the end of March.

“Following the in-action on the development of the road, I visited the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development (Felix Mhona), his Deputy (Joshua Sacco), and Permanent Secretary (Engineer Joy Makumbe) in December to highlight that there is a need to do something on the road,” he said.

“But by the end of December, there was nothing on the ground. I visited in January and that is when we started to see work being done. What has been agreed is that the road will be resurfaced up to Ingwingwizi Bridge, which is about 15km.”