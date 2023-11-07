Bulawayo nomination court opens to take registration for December by-election

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

ASPIRING candidates have started trickling into Bulawayo City Council to file their papers at the Nomination Court in order to contest in the December by-elections after eight councillors were recalled for ceasing to be members of the Citizen Coalition for Change.

It is all pointing to CCC fielding double candidates as those who were recalled have vowed that they will still contest under the CCC name.

A Chronicle news crew spoke to one of the recalled councillors, Mr Donald Mabutho, who said together with the recalled councillors they will contest using the CCC name.

The December by-elections were triggered by CCC interim secretary general Mr Sengenzo Tshabangu, who recalled 15 MPs and several councillors saying they no longer belonged to the opposition movements.

While recalled members approached the court to challenge their recall, the courts upheld the initial position of recalling them.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has started receiving the nomination papers for the aspiring councillors.