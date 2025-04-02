Bulawayo offers huge investment opportunities: JR Goddard

Sikhulekelani Moyo

JRG managing director Mr James Ross Goddard said the private sector has a huge part to play in promoting economic growth.

Speaking at the Bulawayo Investment Indaba, Mr Goddard said investment opportunities are huge in Bulawayo, singling out agriculture, construction, manufacturing and mining.

He revealed that his company is employing more than 2000 people permanently, consuming about 30 000 to 40 000 liters of fuel per day in implementing their major projects.

He said his company is now focusing on three new projects, including the Glassblock dam, which will provide Bulawayo with sufficient water for 30 years.

Mr Goddard noted that the Dam project is waiting for Cabinet approval and is set to commence in the next six months, targeting to finish it by the end of next year.

He applauded Zimbabwe for its phenomenal and clever human capital.

“Possibilities in Zimbabwe are very huge. If I was younger, I was going to take many of them,” said Mr Goddard.

“There are opportunities here in Bulawayo, if you drive through the industrial area, you see opportunities there.”

He said, there are so many low-hanging fruits, especially in tourism and agriculture, with many people owning land that needs investors to utilise it.