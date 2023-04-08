Bulawayo on alert for 10 deadly diseases

Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council intensified Emergency Response Mechanisms (ERMS) to guard against 10 deadly diseases that can infect residents.

The ERMS are fixed apparatus that the city uses to detect, contain, monitor, predict and manage disease outbreaks as they evolve.

The local authority compiles disease reports from sorounding cities and countries and maps out strategies to combat the diseases, should they reach Bulawayo.

According to the latest council report, the city remains on high alert for the following10 deadly diseases:

Ebola in Congo, multi-country outbreak of M-pox virus (Clades 1 & 2), Wild poliovirus type 1 outbreak in Malawi and Mozambique, Tete Province, Cholera outbreak in Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe (Chegutu) and South Africa, Typhoid, endemic in neighbouring cities, wild poliovirus type 1 outbreak in Malawi and Mozambique, Tete Province, Cholera outbreak in Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe (Chegutu) and South Africa, Typhoid, endemic in neighbouring cities in Zimbabwe, measles, food poisoning, chickenpox, COVID-19 and GIT Disease.

Authorities noted that the increase in the number of adverse events reported during the month of February was a serious public health concern, that called for the scaling up of ERMS by all pillars of the Epidemic Preparedness and Response team (EPR)to detect, contain, monitor, predict and manage possible outbreaks.