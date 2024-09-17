Bulawayo paediatric physiotherapist, Madzimbe, represents Zimbabwe at year’s joint congress of World Physiotherapy and the South African Society of Physiotherapy.

Peter Matika, [email protected]

RENOWNED Bulawayo paediatric physiotherapist, Mr Precious Madzimbe has once again marked a significant milestone in the health sector, after representing Zimbabwe at this year’s joint congress of World Physiotherapy and the South African Society of Physiotherapy.

The symposium was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa last week.

Mr Madzimbe, during the convention presented insights into his ground-breaking research on paediatric oncology rehabilitation, identifying areas where further clinical research is needed, and establishing both short-term and long-term goals for the SIOP Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Special Interest Group (RPM-SIG).



An excited Mr Madzimbe said he shared the stage with giants in the field such as professor Morrow from the University of Cape Town, Prof Potterton from the University of the Witwatersrand and Prof Corneli from Stellenbosch University.

“Together, we will be unpacking Paediatric Physiotherapy in the African context. Zimbabwe is emerging as a global leader in medical research and innovation and I am excited to highlight our growing impact on the world stage,” said Mr Madzimbe.



He said the discussions during the convention went exceptionally well and had a great interaction between panellists and the participating audience. Audience.

“My first presentation to the world at this year’s congress went so well. Every slide proudly showcased the Zimbabwean flag and it was flying high with every point I made. I am feeling so grateful for the opportunity to represent my country on such a global platform,” said Mr Madzimbe.



Recently he said his latest work – Paediatric Oncology Physiotherapy in Africa: International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP) Global Mapping Programme” was published by international news agencies.

“This paper is a shining example of international collaboration, showcasing the combined expertise from across the globe. Several authors from across the globe participated in the research,” said Mr Madzimbe.

He said his experience at this year’s symposium was deeply insightful, and is eager to utilise his newfound knowledge and expertise to propel the field of paediatric physiotherapy forward in Zimbabwe.

During the convention Mr Madzimbe actively engaged with leading experts and fellow professionals from around the world, gleaning invaluable insights and uncovering the latest advancements in paediatric physiotherapy.

“The symposium served as a springboard for sharing ideas and research and I am eager to practice and share what I learnt,” he said.

Mr Madzimbe isn’t just excited; he’s eager to implement these strategies in his practice, bringing a wave of positive change to Zimbabwe’s paediatric physiotherapy landscape.

Driven by a passion for improving children’s healthcare, Mr Madzimbe remains committed to raising awareness about the importance of his field and expanding access to quality care for young Zimbabwean patients.

“I believe that by incorporating evidence-based techniques and utilising cutting-edge technologies, significant progress can be made in the field. I am dedicated to collaborating with local healthcare professionals, educators, and caregivers to create a comprehensive support system for children in need of physiotherapy services. By working together, we can ensure that every child receives the care and attention they deserve,” he said.

Mr Madzimbe said he had big plans for Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole as his vision includes several key initiatives, such as collaboration with local and international experts, building on the connections made during the SIOP meeting.

He is the director of the Paediatric Department at Madzimbe and Tsiga Physiotherapy Clinic in Bulawayo.

Mr Madzimbe isn’t just a passionate advocate for paediatric physiotherapy, he’s a leader in the field. With over 12 years of experience under his belt, his academic background is as impressive as his dedication. An alumnus of the prestigious African Paediatric Fellowship Programme, Madzimbe holds a BSc Physiotherapy (Hons) from the University of Zimbabwe, a Postgraduate Diploma in Paediatric Physiotherapy from the University of Cape Town, and an MSc Physiotherapy from the University of the Witwatersrand.

His dedication to education is mirrored in his contributions to the field. He has extensively shaped the landscape of paediatric physiotherapy through clinical practice, research, and education. Mr Madzimbe’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation makes him a beacon of progress for Zimbabwean children’s healthcare.

“I am dedicated to advancing paediatric physiotherapy in Zimbabwe. My research focuses on child development and neurodevelopmental challenges within the African context. I run a Neurodevelopment Clinic to identify developmental issues in at-risk babies for early intervention in both cancer and non-cancer patients,” said Mr Madzimbe.

A distinguished author as well, Madzimbe penned a book titled Paediatric Physiotherapy: Patient Assessment in the African Context, which reflects his commitment to improving child health outcomes.

“By integrating global best practices with local needs, I aim to elevate the standard of paediatric care in Zimbabwe,” he said.