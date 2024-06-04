Bulawayo pays homage to Imbube tradition with vibrant cultural showcase

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The Imbube genre proved its enduring popularity on Saturday night at the Bulawayo Theatre as the Our Roots Our Culture: Celebrating Our Culture Through Music event was oversubscribed, with Imbube outfits uniting to celebrate Zimbabwe’s rich cultures.

The auditorium was full to the brim, with scores of people sitting on the steps and passages, a sight uncommon at many shows held at the venue.

Notable among the attendees were Bulawayo Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube, local councillors, Jeys Marabini, Obert Dube, and Madlela Skhobokhobo, among others.

Opening the stage was the Khami Prison choir, demonstrating the fruits of the rehabilitation process at the institution. Ufasimba followed with a sublime act to prepare for a guest performance from Black Umfolosi.

As always, Black Umfolosi proved their worth with the undying popularity of the track “Unity”, solidifying the proceedings of the night. Udonsi Lwabapostoli, organisers Amaqaqa, and Great Stars IJongosi also delivered ace acts through their well-choreographed dance, rhythmic music, and stage presence.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Amaqaqa founder Khabo thanked the Bulawayo community for their overwhelming support in ensuring that Zimbabwean cultures are not eroded but continue to be celebrated.

“We would like to thank Minister Ncube, the Deputy Mayor, councillors, established artists, and the whole community of Bulawayo and beyond for attending our show. It was an honour to see our parents in the audience.

“Imbube music is the mother music of our country, and with such support, we believe our cultures will be well preserved,” said Khabo.

– @mthabisi_mthire