Bulawayo plans to hold investment indaba

Senior Business Writer

INVESTMENT opportunities in several sectors and processes of securing operating licences in Bulawayo are set to come under the spotlight in September during a planned investment indaba.

The hybrid investment indaba tentatively scheduled for 11 September will run under the theme:

“Bulawayo’s Revitalisation: Harnessing the Power of Investment for Growth.”

The investment indaba will be held in amalgam format to ensure diasporans, foreign investors and local investors participation.

“The conference is set to unveil investment opportunities and discuss ways to quicken the process of getting an investment licence,” reads part of the concept note from organisers.

Investment opportunities set to be showcased range from tourism, infrastructure, energy, mining, and agriculture among other sectors.

“The objectives of the investment indaba are to market investment opportunities in the province to potential investors, local, diaspora and foreign to create a platform for interaction for the potential investors and the relevant Government ministries departments and agencies, on procedures for investment and incentives on offer to afford the business community an opportunity to network and explore business synergies, linkages and joint venture opportunities.”

Potential investors in the diaspora, locals, investors, bankers and financiers, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Sector, academia and the media are earmarked to participate.

In its report for the second quarter, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) said Bulawayo Metropolitan had projected investment value US$0,95 million.

Once a thriving industrial hub of Zimbabwe with extensive infrastructure in industries such as textile, leather, meat processing plants, pharmaceuticals, allied products as well as cement products, among others, Bulawayo is focused on reclaiming its past glory.

Working closely with the Government under the Second Republic, the city is harnessing every opportunity to position itself as the leading investment and industrial centre with a focus on expanding production, widening job opportunities, and growing export earnings.

Added to that, the influx of capital projects in the city comes at a time that the local authority is working on expanding its Central Business District (CBD), which will see it stretch up to Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue, together with the establishment of district commercial centres.

According to the City of Bulawayo’s Master Plan for the years 2019 to 2034, the CBD will be expanded with an urban design framework and Local Development Plan set to be commissioned which focuses on public space, landscaping, and building design guidelines.