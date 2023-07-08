Bulawayo Players Ready For Pool Champs

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

STEPHEN Paswani says all of the province’s representatives at the Carling Black Label Pool Championships are capable of winning the competition.

The national pool championships will take place in Masvingo on Saturday. Paswani who plays for Palace Pool Club will be joined by teammates Francisco Lunga, Lindani Gumpo, and Covenant Takaendesa, Courage Mkandla as well as substitute Osbournewells Dziko as the men’s representatives.

Mkandla and Dziko are the only ones not with the Palace Pool Club. In the ladies’ division, Petronella Sibanda, Thandekile Sibanda, Flatta Moyo, Priscilla Chisoro and Rumbidzai Chipanga emerged the top five players and will represent the province at the nationals.

“We are all ready for the competition. The best players in the land will be there. It is my hope to win the tournament or at least have one of the guys from Bulawayo win the champions,” said Paswani

Thousands of players competed in the 2023 edition of the Carling Black Label which were held all around [email protected]