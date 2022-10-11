Bulawayo, Plumtree schools get sports attire boost

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sports Correspondent

DINGUMUZI Primary School, Phakamani High School in Plumtree town as well as Babambeni Primary School in Bulawayo have received a significant lift in their extra-curricular activities after receiving a donation from a former student.

The former student, Fiona Dumani donated sports attire that include football kits, rugby kits, sports socks, sports track suits and training vests to the three schools.

Dumani who is a health professional in the United Kingdom said the donation is meant to pay homage to the institutions which moulded her.

“Schools are an important integral part of our lives and having learnt at these three schools l thought l should pay the dues as they say that charity begins at home.

“Being good in sports means you possess a talent and as such l saw it fit to empower the young ones through capacitating their talents with the necessary equipment they need for their sports,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Phakamani High School head Paulos Ncube said the donation will enhance sport development at the school.

“Dumani was once a student of Phakamani and she recently sent a donation of sport kits.

These kits are going to be handy during training sessions as Phakamani High is a highly sporting school and participates in schools sports from school level, cluster, district, provincial and national levels.

“It is hoped that the offer will boost the morale of the players as well as attract more pupils to engage in sporting activities. The items will be used mainly by the Under 15’s both boys and girls,” said Ncube.

Follow on Twitter @mthabisi_mthire