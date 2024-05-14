Bulawayo Police arrest over US$40k and R140k scammer

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 40 year old man over a scam that saw him allegedly defrauding eight individuals of more than US$40 000 and R140 000.

Elias Mutendi reportedly promised the complaints that he was selling residential stands with all the required documents, but failed to provide the promised properties.

Following the complaints , police launched a man hunt and acted on a tip off which led to the man’s arrest on Saturday at Unity Village in the Business Centre.

Police confirmed the arrest of Mutendi saying he allegedly defrauded the seven individuals of US$47 750 and R 143 000.

Nothing was recovered.

Mutendi was arrested by police at Unity Village following a tip off from members of the public.

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said Mutendi carried out his scam from 2013 to 2022.

“Mutendi lured the complaints on the pretense that he was selling residential stands and would give them all the required documents needed. The accused would then forge documents of properties that are not existing there by siphoning them their hard earned,” said Insp Ncube.

He encouraged members of the public to not trust people anyone who claim to be doing business without first verifying if they are legit.

“Members of the public should also verify with the local city council for the authenticity of the stands and houses,” said Insp Ncube.

