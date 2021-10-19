Bulawayo police ban the carrying of weapons

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have banned the carrying of catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears, or daggers for the next three months.

The prohibition order starts today and ends on January 19, 2022.

Persons found with the banned weapons face up to six months in prison.

In a joint statement by Chief Superintendent Lethiwe Mhandu of Bulawayo Suburban District, Chief Superintendent Never Tembo of Bulawayo Central District, Chief Superintendent Chrispen Kapita of Bulawayo West District and Chief Superintendent Sherita Bhizeki of Nkulumane District being Officer Commanding Districts in Bulawayo Province, the police said:

“In terms of Section 4 (1) of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act Chapter 11:23 and being the regulating authorities for Bulawayo Province, believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying (whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare) or public display of any of the following weapons: Catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, sword, knives, spears, or daggers, any traditional weapons whatsoever which is likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of peace.

“Hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in Bulawayo province or any part thereof for a period of three months that is from 19 October 2021 to 19 January 2022,” reads the statement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that in terms of Section 4 (4) of the Public Order and Security Act (chapter 11:17) any person failing to comply with such a prohibition made under section (1) shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months of to both fine and such imprisonment. The prohibition order implies for the whole province,” said the statement.- @bonganinkunzi