Bulawayo Police Chief addresses crime rate and commends media ethics

Peter Matika

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, is meeting journalists today at ZRP Ross Camp’s Officers Mess. He is expected to address journalists regarding the state of crime in Bulawayo.

The Commissioner has praised media practitioners for their commitment to ethical reporting, highlighting how responsible journalism plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and fostering a safer community.

He encouraged continued partnership between law enforcement and the media to effectively communicate safety messages and promote awareness of crime prevention initiatives.

The meeting comes at a time when Bulawayo is experiencing a renewed focus on crime reduction strategies, with local authorities and police working together to address public concerns. Comm Makamache’s acknowledgment of the media’s role reflects a growing recognition of collaboration in the fight against crime.