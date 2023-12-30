Bulawayo police halt duo’s 8-month house-breaking spree

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO Bulawayo men were apprehended for breaking into and stealing from six houses in eight months, stealing goods worth US $5 262.

In a statement, Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Bekithemba Khumalo (48) and Bukhosi Nkomo (50) took advantage of the complainants’ absence from their homes in Nkulumane suburb to go on a house breaking spree between April and December 2023.

“The duo would forcefully gain entry into secured premises using unknown objects and steal various household goods which included electric gadgets, plasma television sets, gas tanks, clothes, blankets, and food and at one of the houses they stole 5kg Mopane worms (amacimbi) and 5kg dried meat (umhwabha),” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said on 5 September 2023 around 8 pm, the pair stole a 32-inch television, a camera, a Nokia cellphone and its charger, a spirit level, an electric cable, a black trunk, and various groceries, from a home whose owner had gone to Kezi.

“On 11 October 2023 around 6 pm, the duo pounced on another residential home and stole property worth US $2 00 which included a 14-inch Samsung television, blankets, clothes, and buckets, and went away unnoticed,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

A surveillance team tracked the accused persons leading to their arrest on boxing day after they were tipped off by members of the public, recovering US $2 150.

“We urge members of the public to repair broken windows to put burglar bars and to leave one person at home when they are going on holidays or out for some days and not to buy electrical gadgets and house goods from persons they do not know,” reads the statement.

