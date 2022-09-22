Bulawayo police target briefcase companies

Panashe Zingoni, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a campaign to encourage businesses to operate within the law by registering their enterprises after noting that many people are being swindled by briefcase companies.

On Monday they were in the Kelvin Industrial area as part of the campaign.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said everyone must run a business that is registered in terms of the country’s laws.

“Businesses are supposed to operate legally and this means they should have proper documentation and licences,” said Insp Ncube.

He said it is their duty to enforce the law and everyone found breaking it is arrested.

On Tuesday, during the provincial campaign, business owners were encouraged to register their businesses.

The campaign was also focusing on butchery owners, some of whom just open and start selling meat illegally.

“We are doing this because we saw that cases of brief case companies are increasing whereby these businesses take money from people and then disappear. People come to report that they have been scammed,” said Inspector Abednico Ncube.

Many people have been scammed by the companies that also avoid paying tax.

Insp Ncube said business owners must operate legally, keeping all the necessary documentation. @pepezinc.ulawa