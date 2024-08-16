Bulawayo Poly graduates form companies

Director in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Memory Mukondomi hands over a certificate to Nicolin Mpofu at the Bulawayo Polytechnic graduation and prize-giving ceremony yesterday. Picture by Allen D Ndebele

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

Enterprising students who graduated from Bulawayo Polytechnic College have launched two new start-up companies in the engineering and construction sectors to tackle national challenges and align with the principles of Heritage-Based Education 5.0, emphasising practical and locally relevant solutions.

The new ventures reflect a commitment by the graduates to apply their skills in ways that benefit the broader community while adhering to educational and developmental standards.

Heritage-Based Education 5.0 calls for higher education institutions to transform their systems by integrating innovation and practical applications. This approach is intended to produce goods and services that contribute to the country’s modernisation and industrialisation efforts, ensuring that graduates are equipped to meet national development goals and drive economic growth.

The shift from Education 3.0, which focused on creating graduates with a worker mentality, to transformative Education 5.0 is a move towards entrepreneurship and innovation.

Speaking during Bulawayo Polytechnic College’s 95th graduation ceremony, where 2 502 students completed their courses, the college principal, Mrs Chiedza Masanganise, highlighted that the institution has adopted this new educational model.

She said the shift is exemplified by the start-up companies established by graduates, showcasing the practical and entrepreneurial focus of the Education 5.0 approach.

“It is in this regard that Bulawayo Polytechnic continues to nurture different groups of students, in different areas in forming start-ups and consortiums.

“One group from the Mechanical Engineering Division, with 12 students who have graduated has formed a company.

“These students have completed balustrading the Students Services Centre at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust),” said Mrs Masanganise.

She said the consortium has since tendered for the balustrading at the Midlands State University.

“The second group is under the Construction Department, and they are constructing the teachers’ cottages and classrooms in Binga at Sonkwa Primary School. All this is through our ministry’s initiative,” said Mrs Masanganise.

She said the college has also established an international office to attract foreign students to study in Zimbabwe.

The establishment of the international office is in line with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development’s vision of promoting regional integration through knowledge transfer.

“This is an alignment and a strategic response to the ministry’s thrust on the internationalisation of higher education. This is particularly significant as we recognise the need to enhance our global competitiveness, foster cultural exchange, and develop graduates who are equipped to navigate the complexities of an interconnected world,” said Mrs Masanganise.

“As part of the ministry’s framework for the internationalisation of higher education, the internationalisation office is working tirelessly in establishing key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) locally and nationally.”

Mrs Masanganise said the college has already established MoUs with South Africa’s University of Venda, Vhembe TVET College, Mangosuthu University of Technology, University of Zululand, Namibia’s Ongenga Technical College, Belarus National Technical University (Belarus), and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland.

“These collaborations have enhanced academic exchange, joint research, and faculty collaboration. Moving forward, the internationalisation office is focused on expanding partnerships in Zambia, Botswana, and Kenya, including a significant initiative with the Botswana Education Journal,” she said.

“These efforts underscore our commitment to promoting academic excellence, global competitiveness, and the ‘Study in Zimbabwe’ concept.”

Mrs Masanganise said Bulawayo Polytechnic’s School of Hospitality and Tourism continues to position itself within the broader development context in the sector.

She said the college has also joined the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) to keep abreast with industry trends.

“The school has reached new heights and solidified its reputation as a premier institution for tourism and hospitality education and training. We are now a member of the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe, and this enables us as a school to be in tandem with current trends in the hospitality industry,” said Mrs Masanganise.

“Furthermore, all our students are easily absorbed in the hospitality industry whether for attachment, employment, or setting up their business start-ups.”

Mrs Masanganise said their students have participated in the national cookout competition.

“At the provincial level, the School of Hospitality and Tourism came first and second respectively. This took us to the national level where we competed and came out in third. This made us qualify to participate at the recent inaugural United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in Victoria Falls,” she said.

Mrs Masanganise said the college is in the process of upgrading its hotel to a three-star hotel status.

“To keep up with the modern trends in the hospitality industry, Hotel St Patrick’s is under renovations in an endeavour to attain a three-star rating. This will provide a practical training ground for our students and increase occupancy. The flag of Bulawayo Polytechnic is flying high in culinary arts,” she said. – @nqotshili