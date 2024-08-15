Bulawayo Polytechnic joins Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe, upgrades Hotel St Patrick’s

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Polytechnic is now a member of the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe as it seeks to be keep up with trends in the tourism and hospitality industry while upgrading its Hotel St Patrick’s.

The college’s principal Mrs Chiedza Masanganise revealed this on Thursday during Bulawayo Polytechnic 95 prize giving and graduation ceremony.

She said the college’s School of Hospitality and Tourism had made significant strides and positioned itself as an industry leader.

“The school has reached new heights and solidified its reputation as a premier Institution for tourism and hospitality education and training. We are now a member of the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe This enables us as a school to be in tandem with current trends in the hospitality industry. Furthermore, all our students are easily absorbed in the hospitality industry whether for attachment, employment or setting up their business start-ups,” said Mrs Masanganise.

She said their students have also left an indelible mark in their culinary skills and have participated in the national cookout competition.

“At provincial level, the School of Hospitality and Tourism came First and Second positions respectively. This took us to the National level where we competed and came out in Third position. Guest of Honour Sir, this made us qualify to participate at the First United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in Victoria Falls,” she said.

Mrs Masanganise said the polytechnic college is in the process of upgrading its hotel to a three star hotel status.

“To keep up with the modern trends in the hospitality industry, Hotel St Patrick’s is currently under renovations in an endeavor to attain a three star rating. This will provide a practical training ground for our students and increase occupancy. The flag of Bulawayo Polytechnic is flying high in culinary arts under your guidance,” said Mrs Masanganise.

