Bulawayo Polytechnic students embrace Heritage-Based Education 5.0, establish startup companies

Nqobile Tshili

STUDENTS at Bulawayo Polytechnic have fully embraced the transformative Heritage Based Education 5.0 as they have established start-up companies in response to national demand.

The Second Republic introduced Heritage Based Education 5.0 whose thrust is to produce goods and services to advance the country’s developmental agenda.

The adoption of Heritage Based Education 5.0 was a shift from a colonial Education 3.0 whose thrust was only to produce graduates with a worker mentality.

Bulawayo Polytechnic principal Mrs Chiedza Masanganise speaking during the institution’s 95th prize giving and graduation ceremony said some students are now involved in national development projects.

She said this is line with Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira’s instruction that institutions of higher learning should respond to national demands and produce goods and services.

“It is in this regard that Bulawayo Polytechnic continue to nurture different groups of students, in different areas in forming start-ups and consortiums. One group from Mechanical Engineering Division, with 12 students who have graduated have formed a company. These students have completed Balustrading the Students Services centre at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). This consortium has since tendered for the Balustrading at the Midlands State University. The second group is under construction department, they are constructing the Teachers cottages and classroom in Binga at Sonkwa Primary School,” said Mrs Masanganise

