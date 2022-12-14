Bulawayo Pool Association Cup final, awards ceremony set for Saturday

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

AFTER successfully hosting arguably the biggest pool competition in the country, the Queens International Blackball Tournament over the weekend at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Pool Association (BPA) is set to host the BPA Cup final and awards ceremony this coming Saturday at Queens Sports Club as well.

The 58-team tournament is down to the last two teams, which are Queens Pool Academy and Entumbane Pool Club who are set to battle for the top honours in the city.

The final will happen simultaneously with the third and fourth playoff match which will take place at the same venue as well. The play-off match is between Real Caravan and Lobengula Sharks. The awards ceremony will be at 1500hrs, after the completion of the matches.

With the finals set for Queens, it will be another major event that has been hosted at the place this year. During the course of this year, Queens Pool Academy played host to the Zimbabwe Women Pool Association competition, National Elite Players Association of Zimbabwe (NEPAZ), MAYEZ, Bulawayo Under-21 and the Queens International Blackball tournament among others. The finals will mark, what has been a good year for Queens Pool Academy.

– @brandon_malvin

