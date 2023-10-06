Bulawayo prepares for fourth round of children’s Oral Polio Vaccine campaign

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

BULAWAYO is preparing for an oral polio vaccine drive for children under the age of five starting next week.

The programme is set for its fourth round to provide continued protection against the virus across Zimbabwe.

The fourth polio vaccine round will run from 10 October, to 13 october

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the vaccine will be administered at various locations, including house-to-house visits.

“The City of Bulawayo will be participating in the national Oral Polio Vaccine campaign (Fourth Round) in conjunction with Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MOPSE) and partners.

“This follows the first, second and third rounds which were conducted on the 27th-30th October 2022; 1″-4” December 2022 and 23rd – 26 May 2023 respectively.

“Vaccines will be given at all Municipal clinics, Central hospitals, Mater Dei hospital, private surgeries offering vaccination, Crèches, Primary schools, market places, churches, bus termini, and outreach points including house to house,” said Mr Dube.

Dube encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated as a measure of protection.

“Get Your Child Vaccinated for EXTRA protection against Polio,” said Dube